How to Watch Eugene Emeralds at Hillsboro Hops

On Saturday night in minor league baseball action, the Emeralds will hit the road to take on the Hops.

The 2022 MiLB season has been speeding past and it's hard to believe we're already this deep into the season. With that in mind, there are plenty of great games to watch on Saturday. One of those matchups will feature the Emerald taking on the Hops.

How to Watch the Eugene Emeralds at Hillsboro Hops Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBS (KOIN-Portland, OR)

Live stream Eugene Emeralds at Hillsboro Hops on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Coming into today's game, the Emeralds have gone 45-31 so far this season. Eugene looks like a serious contender at this point in the year. Last time out, the Emeralds knocked off the Hops by a final score of 5-4.

On the other side of this matchup, the Hops hold a 36-41 record. Hillsboro would like to get back on track and string a few wins together. After losing yesterday, the Hops will be looking for some revenge tonight.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Even though it's minor league baseball, fans should still tune in to enjoy a good game. Make sure to watch to find out who pulls off the big win tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.