How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox

Minor league baseball takes the field with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Worcester Red Sox facing off on Sunday.

The RailRiders (40-43) take on the Red Sox (43-40) again here today after a nail-biter of a game on Saturday. The two teams put on a pitching duel that ended with three of the five runs scored coming in the final two innings.

How to Watch Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

In Saturday’s game, Worcester managed just five total hits but turned them into two runs, which was nearly enough to steal the game.

The scoring did not get started until the fifth inning when Rob Brantly of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre singled to bring home Phillip Evans, which was matched by Worcester's Johan Mieses, who popped up a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home Ryan Fitzgerald.

It got really interesting in the bottom of the eighth as Ronaldo Hernandez singled in Grant Williams, loading the bases for his team to potentially break the game open. However, pitching saved the day there as they were limited to just one run.

Finally, in the top of the ninth, Brantly came up big again with a single to left field that brought home Chris Owings and set up the winning run. Max McDowell popped up a sacrifice fly that proved to be the winning score.

Both teams combined for 12 strikeouts as the pitching was on point and controlled the game with Jhony Brito (4-1) picking up the win.

