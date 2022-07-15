How to Watch Drillers at Cardinals: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel

The Springfield Cardinals go for their fourth straight win on Friday when they take on the Tulsa Drillers in the fourth of a six-game series

The Springfield Cardinals have been streaking and Friday they get a chance to clinch a series win against the Tulsa Drillers.

How to Watch Tulsa Drillers at Springfield Cardinals Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (KYTV- Springfield, MO)

The Cardinals have now won four straight and it has put them at the top of the Texas League North division at 9-6.

It has been a big turnaround so far for a Cardinals team who finished in last in the division in the first half.

The Drillers, though, finished in first place in the first half but have struggled to begin the second half. They have started the second half just 5-10 and have lost four of their last five.

The Drillers have run into a buzzsaw in the Cardinals, but Friday they will look to snap their losing streak and keep their chances alive to get a series tie.

It is still early in the second half of the season, but the Drillers are trying to get back on track before they get to far back in the standings.

They are just four games back of the Cardinals right now and can get a game back with a win on Friday.

