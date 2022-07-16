Skip to main content

How to Watch Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Worcester Bravehearts at Westfield Starfires: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Starfires go for their second straight win on Saturday when they take on the Bravehearts

The Starfires come into Saturday's game 21-21 on the season and in fourth place in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.

How to Watch Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Worcester Bravehearts at Westfield Starfires Today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN 4K

Live stream Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Worcester Bravehearts at Westfield Starfires on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They currently sit 10 games back of the first place Lake Monsters, but are only a game and a half back of the Bees for third place.

Saturday they will look to close the gap on the Bees as they try and avenge a loss to the Bravehearts from Wednesday.

The Bravehearts won that game 3-2 and will be looking to do it again on Saturday as they try and snap out of their slump.

The Bravehearts are just 2-8 in their last 10 games and have fallen back to seventh place in the league and just a game up on the last place Rox.

The good news for the Bravehearts is that they have won all three games this season against the Starfires. It is the one team that they have had a lot of success against this summer and Saturday they will look to continue that dominance.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Worcester Bravehearts at Westfield Starfires

TV CHANNEL: NESN 4K
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Formula E
Auto Racing

How to Watch Formula E New York E-Prix

By Rafael Urbinajust now
BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Worcester Bravehearts at Westfield Starfires

By Adam Childsjust now
Chase Elliott Clash
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Ambetter 301 Qualifying

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Peacock Nation vs. Americana for Autism

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
UFC
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez - Prelims

By Iolanda Neto2 hours ago
USATSI_18698983
Fishing

How to Watch Sport Fishing Championship

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
imago1013181786h
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 14

By Phil Watson5 hours ago
USATSI_18700170
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Open Championship: Third Round

By Adam Childs6 hours ago
imago1013155928h
Soccer

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Tottenham Hotspur

By Rafael Urbina6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy