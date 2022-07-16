The Starfires go for their second straight win on Saturday when they take on the Bravehearts

The Starfires come into Saturday's game 21-21 on the season and in fourth place in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.

How to Watch Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Worcester Bravehearts at Westfield Starfires Today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN 4K

Live stream Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Worcester Bravehearts at Westfield Starfires on fuboTV

They currently sit 10 games back of the first place Lake Monsters, but are only a game and a half back of the Bees for third place.

Saturday they will look to close the gap on the Bees as they try and avenge a loss to the Bravehearts from Wednesday.

The Bravehearts won that game 3-2 and will be looking to do it again on Saturday as they try and snap out of their slump.

The Bravehearts are just 2-8 in their last 10 games and have fallen back to seventh place in the league and just a game up on the last place Rox.

The good news for the Bravehearts is that they have won all three games this season against the Starfires. It is the one team that they have had a lot of success against this summer and Saturday they will look to continue that dominance.

