How to Watch Albuquerque Isotopes at Sacramento River Cats: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The River Cats go for their fourth straight win on Saturday when they host the Isotopes

The River Cats dropped the first game of the series to the Isotopes, but have bounced back and won three straight to clinch at least a series tie.

How to Watch Albuquerque Isotopes at Sacramento River Cats Today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)

Live stream Albuquerque Isotopes at Sacramento River Cats on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The River Cats have now won seven of their last nine games and are playing as well as they have all year. The improved play has them at 40-48 on the season and has moved to within a game of Salt Lake in the Pacific Coast League West standings.

The Isotopes, though, will be looking to slow down the River Cats and snap their three-game losing streak.

The Isotopes have been struggling and have won just three games in the last 10 and they are now also 40-48 on the year.

They have the same record as the River Cats, but are going in the opposite direction and really need a win on Saturday to get back on track.

They now find themselves six games back of the Express for third place in the Pacific Coast League East Standings.

