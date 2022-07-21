How to Watch Wareham Gatemen at Bourne Braves: Stream Cape Cod League Live

The Cape Cod League continues on Thursday when the Gateman take on the Braves at in this baseball showdown.

The Cape Cod League is one of the best summer leagues for the top college baseball players in the country. Thursday you can catch some of the action when the Gateman take on the Braves.

How to Watch Cape Cod League: Wareham Gatemen at Bourne Braves Today:

Game Date: July 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN 4K

The Gateman have struggled this year as they currently sit in last place in the West Division.

They are chasing everybody else and are looking to climb the standings as they near the end of the season. They have two more weeks to make a move and need to get a win on Thursday.

Standing in their way is a Braves team that is chasing the Hawks and Kettleers in the west division.

The Braves currently sit in third place but are within striking distance of the top two teams and need a win on Thursday to put some pressure on them.

The Braves have been playing well and are looking to stay hot and get another win against a Gateman team that has been struggling.

