How to Watch Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Nashua Silver Knights at Brockton Rox: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Silver Knights go for their fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Rox

The Silver Knights have been red-hot over the last week as they have won four straight and have started the close the gap on the first place Lake Monsters.

How to Watch Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Nashua Silver Knights at Brockton Rox Today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Nashua Silver Knights at Brockton Rox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Saturday they will look to remain hot as they go for their second straight win against the Rox.

The two teams played on Friday with the Silver Knights taking home a big 7-5 win. 

The Silver Knights jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back. The Rox did cut the lead to two in the bottom of the the third, but would get no closer the rest of the game.

The Silver Knights are now seven and a half games back of the Lake Monsters for the top spot and a half game up on the Bees for second place.

The Rox, on the other hand, are in last place a half game back of both the Bravehearts and Suns.

It has been a tough summer for the Rox, but they can climb the standings on Saturday if they can get a big win against the Silver Knights.

