The four day break for Worcester between this series with Syracuse and the last one with Norfolk has not helped much. The Red Sox are looking to avoid a sweep in the final game of this three-game series against the Mets. They've also lost three games in a row and will look to turn it around today.

How to Watch Syracuse Mets at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

After the Mets won 6-5 despite a WooSox rally, Syracuse won more handily on Saturday by a score of 7-3. Worcester actually scored first and held a 2-0 lead until Syracuse scored six runs in the fifth and sixth. The Mets scored seven unanswered to eventual cruise to victory. Their offense was fueled by one of the top prospects in baseball Francisco Álvarez when he hit a grand slam in the fifth inning.

The WooSox have yet to announce a starting pitcher for today's game. The Mets will start Thomas Szapucki who is 2-6 but has a promising 3.51 ERA. Syracuse is playing much better of late going 7-3 in its last 10. Can the Red Sox break up the Mets momentum?

