How to Watch Cape Cod League: Wareham Gatemen vs. Bourne Braves

Coming off the All-Star break, the Cape Cod Baseball League hosts a showcase game at Polar Park on Monday.

The Gatemen and Braves return to action from the All-Star break in a new location. Their Monday game will be held at Polar Park in Worcester, home of the Woo Sox, the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate. This will be an excellent showcase opportunity for some of the top college baseball players in the country.

How to Watch Wareham Gatemen vs. Bourne Braves Today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Wareham had six players on its roster recognized as All-Stars this year. That includes designated hitter Hogan Windish of UNC Greensboro, who was the starting designated hitter for the West Division.

Bourne had five players in the game, including two starters. Maryland's Matt Shaw started at second base, and Evan Sleight of Rutgers started in the outfield.

These two teams have already faced each other five times head-to-head this season. The first three games all ended in ties - one on the second day of the season on June 13, then both ends of a home-and-home on July 3 and 4. All three of those games ended 2-2

A decision was finally reached in the fourth meeting on July 19, a 7-2 win by Wareham. The Gatemen picked up another win two days later with a 6-3 victory.

Monday's first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Coverage begins on NESN Plus at 6:30.

Regional restrictions may apply.