How to Watch Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: Stream Live Online

Set your partisan difference aside. It's time to raise some money for charity with the 2022 Congressional Baseball Game.

No matter what side of the aisle you stand on, the Congressional baseball game is a great way to set differences aside and come together for something greater than ourselves. This has been a great tradition in our nation's capital going on since Ty Cobb and Honus Wagner were playing in the World Series in 1909. This game has made it all the way to the big leagues, being hosted at Washington's Nationals Park to be played for several great charities.

How to Watch Congressional Baseball Game for Charity:

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS2

Live stream the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity game on fuboTV

It has been more than five years since a shooting occurred at this very game in June 2017. Because of that shooting at the Republican practice, the game will raise money for the officers of the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Other charities that will be supported tonight will be the Washington Literacy Center, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington and the Washington Nationals Philanthropies.

Last year's game had more than 14,000 in attendance and raised $1.2 million for charity. The game was not played in 2020 but returned in 2021 with a close 13-12 by the Republicans. It was the first win in this game by the GOP since 2016. Up until that point, the Democrats held a commanding 10-2 record. Can the Republicans keep turning the tide and win back-to-back games?

