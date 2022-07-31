How to Watch Cape Cod League: Whitecaps at Firebirds

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cape Cod League: Brewster Whitecaps at Orleans Firebirds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Brewster Whitecaps are playoff bound as they take on the Orleans Firebirds in this Cape Cod rivalry game on Sunday.

The Cape Cod League is approaching the playoffs and the Brewster Whitecaps have already clinched a spot. They earned that spot by winning 8-5 on Saturday over the Harwich Mariners. It is the Whitecaps second consecutive playoff appearance. 

The Orleans Firebirds have a lot to fight for in this matchup, as they are only three points behind the Whitecaps in the East division. Orleans has won three games in a row and will look to keep its hot streak rolling. 

How to Watch Cape Cod League: Brewster Whitecaps at Orleans Firebirds Today:

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN 4K

Live stream Cape Cod League: Brewster Whitecaps at Orleans Firebirds on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Whitecaps are the defending champs of the Cape Cod League and they showed it early against the Mariners on Saturday. At one point they were up 8-0, as starter Ryan Ure, who played at Oklahoma State, went seven innings without giving up a run and only gave up four hits. 

The Firebirds stayed on fire, also pitching a great game on their way to a 3-0 road win. Both teams are hot heading into this rivalry, playing their best ball of the season. Who will get the victory?

