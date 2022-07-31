The best high school baseball teams gather in Atlanta on Sunday to showcase their skills in the annual Hank Aaron Invitational.

The legacy of the immortal Henry Aaron lives on as the Braves will host the annual Hank Aaron Invitational on Sunday. It has been more than a year since Aaron passed, but his presence will still reverberate when 44 of the best high school players in the country compete.

This will technically be the showcase game, while the showcase happened earlier this month when 250 players congregated at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero, Florida to receive instruction from some Hall of Famers.

How to Watch Hank Aaron Invitational Today:

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Those players were Ken Griffey Jr. and Dave Winfield. Other instructions included Tom Gordon, Eric Davis, Marquis Grissom, Reggie Smith, Delino DeShields and Dave Gallagher. That instruction will culminate tonight at Truist Park after the Braves game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This is a free event to the public and while some of these players wont graduate until 2025, many have already made commitments to play college baseball. To see the full list of participants for today's game, click here.

