How to Watch Express at Space Cowboys: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel

The Round Rock Express and J.P. Martinez will take the field against the division rival Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Wednesday.

The Express are the No. 3 team in the East in the Pacific Coast League. They sit at 54-45, tied with the Chihauhaus, who are both five games behind Oklahoma City for the lead in the division.

How to Watch Round Rock Express at Sugar Land Space Cowboys Today:

Game Date: Aug. 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium

J.P. Martinez leads the team in OPS at 1.342. He is followed by Zach Reks, who is the only other player on the team above 1.000. Round Rock is No. 5 in the league in home runs with 133 on the season.

The Space Cowboys are the No. 5 team in the same division. They are 42-57, which places them only five games back of Albuquerque and 12 games back from Round Rock.

Sugar Land ranks just above Round Rock in home runs this season with 140 hits, despite behind so many games behind. However, the team only ranks No. 9 in batting average at .247 this year.

Get ready for an exciting game on Wednesday night.

