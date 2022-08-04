How to Stream Cal Ripken World Series Home Run Derby: Watch Live

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Cal Ripken World Series Home Run Derby: Live Stream, TV Channel

The baseball tournament will take place Thursday in Branson, Missouri.

The Cal Ripken World Series, a tournament that takes place in Missouri, is in full swing. Star players from different teams will be chosen to compete in the tournament's home-run derby.

The derby point scoring works a little differently than the Major League home-run derby that most are accustomed to. 

How to Watch the Cal Ripken World Series Home Run Derby:

Game Date: Aug. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live stream the Cal Ripken World Series Home Run Derby on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Players will get one point for a flyout over 220 feet, three points for a flyout that hits the warning track and then five points for a ball that goes over the home run fence. They have a two-minute window to get as many points as possible.

Sullivan Reed, a Meridian 12U All-Stars member, won the Cal Ripken World Series Home Run Derby in 2021 after previously competing in the event a couple of years ago. 

After securing the last seed in qualifying, Reed blew through the rest of the competition to secure his championship win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

