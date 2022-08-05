Skip to main content

How to Watch Crown Point (IN) vs Clemmons (NC): Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

The Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball opens up play on Friday with pool play games as Crown Point takes on Clemmons.

The Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball begins its journey to a champion on Friday with the first set of pool play games. Each US team will play four pool games looking to finish in the top two spots to qualify for the main bracket. The US has four pools, while the international teams have two pools. Two teams from each US pool will move on while three from each international pool.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Crown Point (IN) vs Clemmons (NC) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Crown Point (IN) vs Clemmons (NC) on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Friday, Crown Points (IN), who won the Ohio Valley regional, will open up play against Clemmons (NC), who won the Southeast regional.

The two teams are joined by Boonville (MO), Fairhaven-Acushnet (MA) and Eagle Pass (TX) in pool B.

The two teams will play at St. Louis Stadium in Branson, MO starting at 3pm ET.

Both teams are fighting to get off to a great start in the tournament. A loss won't kill either team, but getting a win in the first game sets a tone and can carry them to a top two finish in the pool.

Regional restrictions may apply.

