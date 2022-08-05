How to Watch Bulls at Red Sox: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel

The Durham Bulls will continue their race for first place against the Worcester Red Sox in a conference showdown.

The Bulls are in a race for first place in the Eastern Conference of the International League. They are in the race with Jacksonville, Lehigh Valley and Buffalo. They all have over 500 runs scored this season. Durham ranks No. 4 in on-base plus slugging at .775. The team also ranks No. 2 in home runs with 138 on the season thus far; it also ranks No. 4 in RBIs with 496 this year. Durham's average could use work though ranking just No. 8 in the league.

The Red Sox find themselves about midway down through the rankings in the same conference in the same league. There are four teams ahead of them and four teams behind them in the conference.

Worcester has only been hitting .249 this season which ranks No. 13. However, the team has hit 119 home runs ranking inside the top-10 at No. 7. Worcester also ranks No. 10 in RBIs with 457 just 39 behind Durham.

