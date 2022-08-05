Skip to main content

How to Watch Guayama (PUR) vs Hsinchu County (TWN): Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

The Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball opens up pool play on Friday with both US and International games as Guayama takes on Hsinchu County.

The road to a Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball championship begins on Friday with pool play games for all six of the tournament pools. The US has four pools, while the International teams are placed in two pools.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Guayama (PUR) vs. Hsinchu County (TWN) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Guayama (PUR) vs. Hsinchu County (TWN) on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Friday two of those international teams battle in their first pool play game. Guayama (PUR) takes on Hsinchu County (TWN) looking to win their first game of the tournament.

The two teams are joined by Nassau, BAH and Sydney, AUS in Pool E and will play round-robin games as they look to finish in the top three of the pool and make the main bracket.

Only the fourth place team won't move on, but they are also fighting for the top spot of the pool and a bye through the first round of the main bracket.

Getting a win in the first game is huge for momentum and both teams want to start off the tournament with a victory.

Friday they play at the St. Louis Stadium in Branson, MO starting at 6 pm ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

