How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 Baseball: Honolulu (HI) vs. Branson (MO)

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Honolulu (HI) vs. Branson (MO): Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball gets underway on Friday with pool play games filling up the first day.

Host Branson (MO) gets on the field Friday night for its first pool play game when it takes on Honolulu (HI).

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Honolulu (HI) vs. Branson (MO) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Honolulu (HI) vs. Branson (MO) on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball begins play live from Branson (MO) and the home team will have its local fans behind it as it tries to get a win in its first pool play game against the winners of the Pacific Southwest regional.

The two teams will play the first of four pool play games against each other on Friday night looking to get that big first win.

They are joined by Prince George (MD), Janesville (WI) and West Linn (OR). The five teams are battling for a good finish in the pool and a berth into the main bracket and a chance at the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball title.

The two teams will play the last game of the day at the St. Louis Stadium and you can catch it live at 8 p.m. ET on Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply.

