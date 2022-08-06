The Worcester Red Sox go for their third straight win on Saturday when they host the Durham Bulls in the fifth game of their six-game series

The Durham Bulls take on the Worcester Red Sox on Saturday looking to snap a two-game losing streak and take a lead in the series. The Bulls won the first two games 16-0 and 3-1, but the last two games have gone the other way as the Red Sox have won 12-0 and 5-1. It has been a complete 180 as both teams have looked dominant at times, but have also struggled. On Saturday, they will both look to get a leg up in the series with a big win. The winner will be guaranteed a least a split in the series.

How to Watch Durham Bulls at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Live stream Durham Bulls at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV:

The Bulls are looking to get back to the top of the International League East standings as they have fallen two games back of the Jumbo Shrimp due to the back-to-back losses.

The Red Sox, though, are looking to send them home with a third straight loss as they try and close the gap on the top teams in the standings. They currently sit just five games back and are 53-50 on the season.

