How to Watch Guayama (PUR) vs. San Nicolas (ARU): Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

The Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball continues on Saturday with Guayama (PUR) taking on San Nicolas (ARU)

The Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball continues on Saturday with a great international matchup between Guayama (PUR) and San Nicolas (ARU). The two teams both won their first game on Friday and Saturday they will be looking to get a big second win in a crossover game between pools. Guayama won a pitchers duel 2-1 against Hsinchu County (TWN) in its first game while San Nicolas took down the Caribbean 5-1 to get a big victory on Friday. It was a great start for the two teams as they look to finish in the top three of their respective pools.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Guayama (PUR) vs. San Nicolas (ARU) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Guayama (PUR) vs. San Nicolas (ARU) on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The top three teams of each of the two international pools will advance to the main bracket and have a shot at winning the championship. The winner of today's game is in great shape as they will be 2-0 to start the tournament and will sit at the top of their pool.

Saturday's game isn't a must-win for both teams, but the winner will have a huge advantage heading into their last two pool play games over the next few days.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Guayama (PUR) vs. San Nicolas (ARU)

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
