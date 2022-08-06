Skip to main content

How to Watch Hermosillo (MEX) vs. Nassau (BAH): Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

Hermosillo (MEX) takes on Nassau (BAH) Saturday evening in their second game of the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball tournament

The second day of the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series wraps up Saturday night with a great game between Hermosillo (MEX) and Nassau (BAH). Both teams picked up big wins on Friday to open the tournament 1-0. Hermosilo had little trouble in its first game as it shutout Calgary, Canada 10-0. It was a dominating performance for the team from Mexico. Nassau had a much closer game on Friday as it slipped by Sydney, Australia 4-2. The wins sets up a huge game for both teams on Saturday and you can catch the live action on the Stadium channel starting at 8pm EST.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Hermosillo (MEX) vs. Nassau (BAH) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Hermosillo (MEX) vs. Nassau (BAH) on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The two teams have set themselves up nicely to advance to the main bracket by finishing in the top three of the pool, but they both want to get a win on Saturday to improve their positioning.

The winner of this game will have the inside track to finish at the top of Pool F-International and grab the first round bye in the main bracket. They still have two more pool play games after Saturday, but they would be the only 2-0 team in the pool with a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Hermosillo (MEX) vs. Nassau (BAH)

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL FANS
Baseball

How to Watch Hermosillo (MEX) vs. Nassau (BAH): Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago0012765682h
Soccer

How to Watch Monterrey vs. León

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
USATSI_18825803
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Phillies

By Ben Macaluso11 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Montclair, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) in action against Charlotte FC during the second half at Montclair State University Soccer Park. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at DC United: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar13 minutes ago
USATSI_18815794
Soccer

How to New England Revolution at Orlando City SC

By Evan Lazar16 minutes ago
USATSI_18815794
Soccer

How to Inter Miami CF at CF Montreal

By Evan Lazar20 minutes ago
USATSI_15686247
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill - Prelims

By Brandon Rush25 minutes ago
USATSI_18810540
Soccer

How to Chicago Fire FC at Charlotte FC

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) singles in a run in the tenth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Orioles: MLB Live Stream, TV Channel

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago