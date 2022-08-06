How to Watch Hermosillo (MEX) vs. Nassau (BAH): Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

The second day of the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series wraps up Saturday night with a great game between Hermosillo (MEX) and Nassau (BAH). Both teams picked up big wins on Friday to open the tournament 1-0. Hermosilo had little trouble in its first game as it shutout Calgary, Canada 10-0. It was a dominating performance for the team from Mexico. Nassau had a much closer game on Friday as it slipped by Sydney, Australia 4-2. The wins sets up a huge game for both teams on Saturday and you can catch the live action on the Stadium channel starting at 8pm EST.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Hermosillo (MEX) vs. Nassau (BAH) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Hermosillo (MEX) vs. Nassau (BAH) on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The two teams have set themselves up nicely to advance to the main bracket by finishing in the top three of the pool, but they both want to get a win on Saturday to improve their positioning.

The winner of this game will have the inside track to finish at the top of Pool F-International and grab the first round bye in the main bracket. They still have two more pool play games after Saturday, but they would be the only 2-0 team in the pool with a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.