Skip to main content

How to Watch Saxon (OR) vs Jeffersontown (KY): Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

Jeffersontown (KY) looks to win its third straight game on Sunday when it takes on Saxon (OR) at the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series.

The third day of the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series gets going on Sunday with a great slate of games starting with Jeffersontown (KY) taking on Saxon (OR) on Stadium 1. Jeffersontown is looking to stay unbeaten and win its third straight game and put itself in a great spot to finish in the top two of the pool and make the main bracket. Saxon also comes in without a loss, but it had Saturday off and is just 1-0. Sunday it will look to pick up a huge win and sit at the top of the pool.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Jeffersontown (KY) vs Saxon (OR) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Jeffersontown (KY) vs Saxon (OR) on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Saxon started off its play at the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series with a close 2-1 win over Wells Fargo, ND. It was a pitcher's duel, but Saxon's offense did just enough to get the big opening game win.

Jeffersontown also got a close win in its first game as it slipped by Greenwich (CT) 4-3. It followed that up with a great pitching performance on Saturday when it beat Wells Fargo 4-0.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Jeffersontown (KY) vs Saxon (OR)

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18808384
Baseball

How to Watch Saxon (OR) vs Jeffersontown (KY)

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_5507896
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners

By Phil Watson5 minutes ago
Aug 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) swings through a seventh inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Rio Grande Valley FC Toros at Sacramento Republic FC: Stream USL Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina21 minutes ago
Aug 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) swings through a seventh inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch FC Dallas at Portland Timbers: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Liberty Ionescu
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Mercury: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson35 minutes ago
UFC
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill: Stream UFC Live, TV Channel

By Iolanda Neto40 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Guardians: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago