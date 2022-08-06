How to Watch Saxon (OR) vs Jeffersontown (KY)

Jeffersontown (KY) looks to win its third straight game on Sunday when it takes on Saxon (OR) at the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series.

The third day of the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series gets going on Sunday with a great slate of games starting with Jeffersontown (KY) taking on Saxon (OR) on Stadium 1. Jeffersontown is looking to stay unbeaten and win its third straight game and put itself in a great spot to finish in the top two of the pool and make the main bracket. Saxon also comes in without a loss, but it had Saturday off and is just 1-0. Sunday it will look to pick up a huge win and sit at the top of the pool.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Jeffersontown (KY) vs Saxon (OR) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Saxon started off its play at the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series with a close 2-1 win over Wells Fargo, ND. It was a pitcher's duel, but Saxon's offense did just enough to get the big opening game win.

Jeffersontown also got a close win in its first game as it slipped by Greenwich (CT) 4-3. It followed that up with a great pitching performance on Saturday when it beat Wells Fargo 4-0.

