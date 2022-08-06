How to Watch Senior League Final: Stream Baseball Live, TV Channel

The Senior League Baseball Division culminates with the championship game on Saturday at J.B. Red Owens Sports Complex in Easley, South Carolina.

The Senior League Baseball Division, which is the division designated for boys and girls 13-16 years old, culminates with the Senior League Baseball World Series, featuring teams from all around the world. The 2022 edition of the SLBWS spans from July 30 through August 6 and is being held at J.B. Red Owens Sports Complex in the city of Easley, South Carolina. The 2022 SLBWS final will be held on Friday, August 6, and will see the winner of the game between the Caribbean Region and the Latin American Region go up against the winner of the matchup between the Southeast and Southwest Regions.

How to Watch the Senior League Final in Little League Baseball Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

The Southeast Region began its 2022 SLB World Series account on July 30 with a 12-2 win over the West Region, while the Caribbean Region did the same, beating the Europe-Africa Region 8-3 on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Region began its campaign on Aug. 1, beating the South Carolina D1 Region 7-1 on Monday morning, while the Latin American Region began play on July 31, winning by a slim 12-10 margin over the Canadian Region.

