How to Watch Springfield vs Mobile: Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball

Springfield (PA) looks to win its second straight game on Saturday when it takes on Mobile (AL) in the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series

The Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series begins its second day on Saturday with another lineup of great games live from Branson, MO. In the second set of games Springfield (PA), who won the Middle Atlantic regional, will take on Mobile (AL). Springfield got a big win in its first game on Friday as it took down Mineral Area (MO) 7-5 in a hard-fought game. Mobile wasn't as lucky as they also gave up five runs in its game, but couldn't get a run across and went home with a 5-0 defeat in its first pool play game. Saturday it will look to bounce back and get its first win of the tournament.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Springfield vs. Mobile (Ala.) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Springfield vs. Mobile (Ala.) on fuboTV

Springfield, though, is looking to stay unbeaten as it tries to establish itself as the team to beat in Pool A. It is currently tied with Manoa (HI) at 1-0 and is looking to keep pace with the team from Hawaii.

Mobile has its backs against the wall already and can't really afford to lose a second game already. It is fighting for one of the top two spots in the pool so it can make it to the main bracket.

