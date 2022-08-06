How to Watch West Raleigh vs. Mineral Area (Mo.)

West Raleigh finally gets on the field for its first game of the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series when it takes on Mineral Area (MO) on Saturday evening. West Raleigh had the first day off but will play its first pool play game against a Mineral Area team that lost its first game on Friday.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: West Raleigh vs. Mineral Area (Mo.) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: West Raleigh vs. Mineral Area (Mo.) on fuboTV

Mineral Area put up five runs in its game on Friday but couldn't slow down Springfield (PA) as it gave up seven runs and lost by two. It was a tough way to start the World Series for Mineral Area, but Saturday, they will look to bounce back and get a win.

West Raleigh, though, will be looking to keep that from happening as they try and open its time in Branson with a big win. It is going to get tough for the West Raleigh team as it still has Springfield and Manoa to play later in the week.

Mineral Area is in need of a win as it can't afford to lose a second straight game to start the tournament. A loss won't end their chances of finishing in the top two in the pool, but it will have a big hill to climb if it does lose.

