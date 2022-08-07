How to Watch Calgary (CAN) vs. Sydney (AUS): Stream Baseball Live, TV

Skip to main content

How to Watch Calgary (CAN) vs. Sydney (AUS): Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

Calgary and Sydney battle it out in a crossover game on Sunday in the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series.

The third day of the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series wraps up on Sunday night when Calgary takes on Sydney. The two teams are both looking to get their first win of the tournament as they play a crossover pool game. Both teams dropped their first game of the tournament and will be looking to get a win and keep their hopes alive of making the top three spots in their respective pool. 

The top three teams will qualify for the main bracket and have a shot at winning the Championship. Catch it live from the St. Louis Stadium in Branson, MO.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Calgary (CAN) vs. Sydney (AUS) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Calgary struggled in its first game on Friday when it lost 10-0 to Hermosillo, MX. The team from Mexico is good, but Calgary struggled to stop them and failed to get their bats going in the loss.

Sydney had a much closer game on Friday when it lost 4-2 to Nassau. It kept it close, but couldn't get over the hump and went home with a loss. Sunday it will look to get things going and get a big first win.

