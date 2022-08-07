How to Watch Danville, CA vs. Seoul, South Korea: Stream Baseball Live, TV

The 2022 Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series is down to two teams with Danville, CA taking on Seoul, South Korea for the championship on Sunday evening. The two teams have yet to lose a game in the tournament and have looked like the two best teams so far.

Sunday's game should be a great one and you can catch it live on ESPN2 starting at 9 p.m. ET live from Livermore, California. The two teams have had to battle through all challengers during the tournament bracket and need just one more win to come away as World Series Champions.

How to Watch Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: Danville, CA vs Seoul, South Korea Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: Danville, CA vs Seoul, South Korea

The team from Danville heads into Sunday's game 3-0 after sweeping through Wailuku, Hawaii twice and Georgetown, Indiana. Danville beat Wailuku 13-0 in its first game and then 5-0 in the United States final. It also took down Georgetown rather easily with a 8-2 win.

Seoul is also undefeated, coming into the contest winning all four of its games and outscoring its opponents 39-7. Puerto Rico kept things close, losing 5-3 in the first meeting, but lost 12-4 in the International Finals.

