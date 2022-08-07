Skip to main content

How to Watch Danville, CA vs. Seoul, South Korea: Stream Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series Live: TV Channel

Danville, CA takes on Seoul, South Korea on Sunday in the Intermediate League Baseball World Series.

The 2022 Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series is down to two teams with Danville, CA taking on Seoul, South Korea for the championship on Sunday evening. The two teams have yet to lose a game in the tournament and have looked like the two best teams so far. 

Sunday's game should be a great one and you can catch it live on ESPN2 starting at 9 p.m. ET live from Livermore, California. The two teams have had to battle through all challengers during the tournament bracket and need just one more win to come away as World Series Champions.

How to Watch Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: Danville, CA vs Seoul, South Korea Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: Danville, CA vs Seoul, South Korea on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The team from Danville heads into Sunday's game 3-0 after sweeping through Wailuku, Hawaii twice and Georgetown, Indiana. Danville beat Wailuku 13-0 in its first game and then 5-0 in the United States final. It also took down Georgetown rather easily with a 8-2 win.

Seoul is also undefeated, coming into the contest winning all four of its games and outscoring its opponents 39-7. Puerto Rico kept things close, losing 5-3 in the first meeting, but lost 12-4 in the International Finals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: Danville, CA vs Seoul, South Korea

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NEVADA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Danville, CA vs. Seoul, South Korea: Stream Baseball Live, TV

By Adam Childs53 seconds ago
pickleball
Pickleball

How to Watch Pickleball: Newport Beach: Stream Live, TV

By Adam Childs28 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Shelby Rogers at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Daria Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
Baseball

How to Watch Calgary (CAN) vs. Sydney (AUS): Stream Baseball Live, TV

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago0046411404h
Soccer

How to Watch América vs. Juárez

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
Softball

How to Watch Waco, TX vs. Frankford, DE: Stream Softball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
USATSI_18831922
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Dodgers

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
imago0048640604h (3)
Soccer

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago