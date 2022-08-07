How to Watch Hsinchu County vs Caribbean: Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

The third day of the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series continues on Sunday afternoon with Hsinchu County and the Caribbean looking to pick up their first win. Both teams come into Sunday's game 0-1 in the tournament and in need of a win as they try and qualify for the main bracket by finishing in the top three in the pool. The two teams are in different pools but will play each other in a crossover game on Sunday afternoon. You can catch the game starting at 3 pm ET on Stadium 1 live from St. Louis Stadium in Branson, MO.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Hsinchu County (TWN) vs. Caribbean Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Hsinchu County hasn't played since Friday when it lost its opening game to Guayama, PUR 2-1 in a pitcher's duel. It got a great performance from its pitchers, but couldn't get the bats going in the opening game loss.

The Caribbean also hasn't played since Friday when they lost to San Nicolas, ARU 5-1. It had trouble stopping San Nicolas and also couldn't get their bats going in the loss.

Both teams need to find more offense on Sunday if they want to get a big win and keep their dreams alive of a championship.

