Skip to main content

How to Watch Mountain Region: Gillette (WY) vs. Snow Canyon (UT): Stream Little League Baseball Live, TV Channel

The Mountain Region tournament kicks off on Sunday in Little League Baseball at Al Houghton Stadium.

The 2022 Mountain Region tournament begins on Sunday at Al Houghton Stadium in the city of San Bernardino, California. The tournament consists of four teams from four different states in the Mountain Region: Boulder Arrowhead from Billings, Montana, Paseo Verde from Henderson, Nevada, Snow Canyon from Santa Clara, Utah and Gillette from Gillette, Wyoming.  The action kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday with the game between Boulder Arrowhead and Paseo Verde. Sunday's activity continues with the game between Gillette and Snow Canyon at 3:00 p.m. ET, with both games in the day to be played at Al Houghton Stadium.

How to Watch Little League Baseball Mountain Region: Gillette (WY) vs. Snow Canyon (UT) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Little League Baseball Mountain Region: Gillette (WY) vs. Snow Canyon (UT) on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The winning teams from both games on Sunday will then face off in the Mountain Region final on Tuesday, August 9, while the two losing teams from Sunday will also be facing off in the consolation final on Monday, August 8.

Don't miss the game between Gillette (WY) and Snow Canyon (UT) on Sunday as the two teams begin their Little League Baseball Mountain Region journey at Al Houghton Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Little League Baseball Mountain Region: Gillette (WY) vs. Snow Canyon (UT)

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Mountain Region: Gillette (WY) vs. Snow Canyon (UT): Stream Little League Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina25 seconds ago
Golf Course
Golf

How to Watch Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
USATSI_18773763 (1)
WNBA

How to Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics

By Evan Lazar16 minutes ago
USATSI_18701905
Other

How to Watch U.S. Open Ultimate Championships, Men's Final

By Rafael Urbina19 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs mascot Clark runs with the W flag as Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (left) right fielder Seiya Suzuki (center) and center fielder Rafael Ortega (right) celebrate their win against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs mascot Clark runs with the W flag as Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (left) right fielder Seiya Suzuki (center) and center fielder Rafael Ortega (right) celebrate their win against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson35 minutes ago