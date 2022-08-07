How to Watch Mountain Region: Gillette (WY) vs. Snow Canyon (UT): Stream Little League Baseball Live, TV Channel

The Mountain Region tournament kicks off on Sunday in Little League Baseball at Al Houghton Stadium.

The 2022 Mountain Region tournament begins on Sunday at Al Houghton Stadium in the city of San Bernardino, California. The tournament consists of four teams from four different states in the Mountain Region: Boulder Arrowhead from Billings, Montana, Paseo Verde from Henderson, Nevada, Snow Canyon from Santa Clara, Utah and Gillette from Gillette, Wyoming. The action kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday with the game between Boulder Arrowhead and Paseo Verde. Sunday's activity continues with the game between Gillette and Snow Canyon at 3:00 p.m. ET, with both games in the day to be played at Al Houghton Stadium.

How to Watch Little League Baseball Mountain Region: Gillette (WY) vs. Snow Canyon (UT) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Little League Baseball Mountain Region: Gillette (WY) vs. Snow Canyon (UT) on fuboTV:

The winning teams from both games on Sunday will then face off in the Mountain Region final on Tuesday, August 9, while the two losing teams from Sunday will also be facing off in the consolation final on Monday, August 8.

Don't miss the game between Gillette (WY) and Snow Canyon (UT) on Sunday as the two teams begin their Little League Baseball Mountain Region journey at Al Houghton Stadium.

