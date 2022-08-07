How to Watch Paragould, AR vs. Wells Fargo, ND: Stream Baseball Live, TV

Paragould, AR and Wells Fargo, ND both look to get their first win of the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series on Sunday. The two teams are both desperate to get their first win as they try and stay alive for one of the top two spots in Pool C.

Wells Fargo would be eliminated with a loss, while Paragould would have its back against the wall if it loses. The two teams will battle it out starting at 6 p.m. ET on the Stadium channel live from the St. Louis Stadium in Branson, MO.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Paragould, AR vs. Wells Fargo, ND Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Wells Fargo has struggled in its first two games, losing 2-1 to Saxon, OR in its first game and then losing to Jeffersontown, KY 5-1. The bats have yet to get going, but Sunday it hopes to snap out of the funk and get a win.

Paragould also got off to a tough start when it lost 3-2 to Greenwich, CT on Saturday. It was a close game, but it couldn't pull off the win and now need to get a win on Sunday.

