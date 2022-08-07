How to Watch Perfect Game Youth Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel

The best 11u players in the country come together on Sunday for an All-Star game at the Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival

The Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival features the 11u All-Star game live on Sunday starting at 3:30 p.m. on CBSSN. The top 28 11u players from around the country will battle in a special game that will showcase some of the best talents of the future live on national television. The game will come live from the East Cobb Baseball Complex in Marietta, GA. It is an unbelievable facility for baseball games and the players will look to show off their talents as they continue to develop their skills at a young age. It is a great event that gives these players a ton of exposure.

How to Watch Perfect Game Youth Baseball Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The game is split into the East against the West as 14 players will make up each team. The East team. features players from South Carolina, Tennessee, New Jersey, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

The West team will have players from California, Texas and Washington. The West is not as diverse as the East, but they will still look to show that they are the best players in the country and come away with a big win.

