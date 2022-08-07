Skip to main content

How to Watch Perfect Game Youth Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel

The best 11u players in the country come together on Sunday for an All-Star game at the Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival

The Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival features the 11u All-Star game live on Sunday starting at 3:30 p.m. on CBSSN. The top 28 11u players from around the country will battle in a special game that will showcase some of the best talents of the future live on national television. The game will come live from the East Cobb Baseball Complex in Marietta, GA. It is an unbelievable facility for baseball games and the players will look to show off their talents as they continue to develop their skills at a young age. It is a great event that gives these players a ton of exposure.

How to Watch Perfect Game Youth Baseball Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream Perfect Game Youth Baseball on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The game is split into the East against the West as 14 players will make up each team. The East team. features players from South Carolina, Tennessee, New Jersey, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

The West team will have players from California, Texas and Washington. The West is not as diverse as the East, but they will still look to show that they are the best players in the country and come away with a big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Perfect Game Youth Baseball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NEVADA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Perfect Game Youth Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel

By Adam Childs10 seconds ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Mountain Region: Gillette (WY) vs. Snow Canyon (UT): Stream Little League Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina8 minutes ago
Golf Course
Golf

How to Watch Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
USATSI_18773763 (1)
WNBA

How to Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics

By Evan Lazar24 minutes ago
USATSI_18701905
Other

How to Watch U.S. Open Ultimate Championships, Men's Final

By Rafael Urbina27 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs mascot Clark runs with the W flag as Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (left) right fielder Seiya Suzuki (center) and center fielder Rafael Ortega (right) celebrate their win against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs mascot Clark runs with the W flag as Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (left) right fielder Seiya Suzuki (center) and center fielder Rafael Ortega (right) celebrate their win against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago