How to Watch Prince George vs. West Linn: Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

Prince George and West Linn battle on Sunday for the top spot in Pool B in the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series

The third day of the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series continues with a big matchup between Prince George and West Linn. The two teams are the last two undefeated teams in Pool B and the winner will have the inside track at claiming the top seed from the pool. Prince George has won its only game, while the West Linn team has come home with a victory in each of the first two days. Sunday they will play a huge game live on Stadium 1 starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will happen at the St. Louis Stadium in Branson, MO.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Prince George vs West Linn Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Prince George vs West Linn on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

West Linn comes into Sunday's game fresh off a close 1-0 win over Honolulu (HI) on Saturday. It was the second straight shutout that it had posted after beating Janesville, WI 2-0 on Friday.

Prince George had Friday off, but made good on its opening game on Saturday as they knocked off the host Branson, MO team 9-5. It was a great offensive display by the Prince George team in getting the opening win. It will hope to do it again on Sunday, but it won't be easy against a very good West Linn team.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Prince George vs West Linn

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
