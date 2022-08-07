How to Watch Pearland (TX) vs. Abilene (TX): Stream Little League Live, TV

Pearland (TX) takes on Abilene (TX) in the winner's bracket final on Sunday in the Southwest Region.

The Southwest Region is down to just two undefeated teams. On Sunday Pearland (TX) takes on Abilene (TX) looking to make it to the Championship game. The winner will advance to the final on Tuesday, while the loser will drop to the loser's bracket to play on Monday in an elimination game.

Pearland got to this game by blowing out Arkansas 14-2 and then slipping by Mississippi 6-4 in its second game. Abilene is also 2-0 after knocking off Louisiana 4-3 and then once again winning a one-run game, beating Oklahoma 3-2. Sunday they will look to stay unbeaten when they battle.

How to Watch Little League Baseball Southwest Region: Pearland (TX) vs. Abilene (TX) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Little League Baseball Southwest Region: Pearland (TX) vs. Abilene (TX) on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Pearland has looked better through its first two games, but the goal is to win and advance and that is exactly what Abilene has been able to do so far.

The two teams are just two wins away from earning a berth to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA and Sunday's game is a huge one. The loser will need to play an extra game on Monday, while the winner goes straight to the Championship game on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.