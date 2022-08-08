Skip to main content

How to Watch San Nicolas vs Calgary: Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

San Nicolas takes on Calgary in a pool play game in the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series on Monday afternoon

The Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series continues on Monday with San Nicolas, ARU taking on Calgary, CAN. San Nicolas is looking to get its second win of the tournament as it tries to stay in second place in Pool F, while Calgary is just looking to win its first game of the tournament. San Nicolas would all but clinch a spot in the top three of the pool and a spot in the main bracket with a win. Calgary is also looking to improve its position with a win as it tries to move ahead of the Caribbean team in pool play.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: San Nicolas, ARU vs Calgary, CAN Today:

Game Date: Aug. 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: San Nicolas, ARU vs Calgary, CAN on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

San Nicolas is looking to bounce back from a 9-0 loss to Guayama, PUR on Saturday. It got a big win in its first game against the Caribbean 5-1. San Nicolas is now 1-1 in the tournament and is needing a win on Monday.

Calgary, on the other hand, is just looking to get its first win after it lost to Hermosillo, MEX 10-0 on Friday and then lost again on Sunday night to Sydney, AUS. It has been a tough start to the tournament for the team from Canada, but it can get things going with a big win on Monday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: San Nicolas, ARU vs Calgary, CAN

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL
Baseball

