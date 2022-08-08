How to Watch Southeast vs. New England: Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

The international baseball tournament continues on Monday with a game between the Southeast and New England teams.

The Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series is an international baseball tournament that is held annually. In the World Series competition, eight international teams and eight U.S. regional champions face off to compete for the Cal Ripken World Series title. Games in the CRWS competition began on Aug. 5 and run all the way through the World Championship final on Aug. 13. The Bronze Game will also be held on Aug. 13, with the International Championship and U.S. Championship games being held the day before on Aug. 12.

How to Watch the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series: Southeast vs. New England:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Southeast and New England both played the Southwest team in their most recent outings in the Cal Ripken World Series, with Southwest winning both of those matches, 7-6 over Southeast on Saturday and 6-2 over New England on Sunday.

Don't miss the action in the Cal Ripken World Series which continues on Monday when Southeast and New England face off in St. Louis, Missouri.

