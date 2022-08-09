How to Watch Hermosillo vs. San Nicolas: Stream Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series

The top team in Pool F at the Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series competition, Hermosillo (MEX), continues with a game against San Nicolas (ARU) on Tuesday. The team from Mexico is currently sitting atop the Pool F standings with a 2-0 record and zero runs against so far in the tournament. San Nicolas, meanwhile, is just below in second place in Pool F with a 2-1 record and 10 runs against in the competition. The Pool F table is rounded out by Nassau (BAH) in third place at 0-2 and Calgary (CAN) in last place with an 0-3 record and 38 runs against.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Hermosillo vs. San Nicolas Today:

Game Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Hermosillo began is 2022 Cal Ripken World Series action with back-to-back 10-0 victories. The first was on Friday against Calgary, followed by its second dominant win in a row on Saturday against Nassau.

San Nicolas, meanwhile, won 5-1 over Nassau on Friday, followed by a 9-0 loss to Guayama on Saturday and a huge 17-0 win over Calgary on Monday.

