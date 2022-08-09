How to Watch Hermosillo vs. San Nicolas: Stream Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series

Skip to main content

How to Watch Hermosillo (MEX) vs San Nicolas (ARU): Stream Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

The Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series continues on Tuesday when Hermosillo (MEX) takes on Seoul (KOR).

The top team in Pool F at the Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series competition, Hermosillo (MEX), continues with a game against San Nicolas (ARU) on Tuesday. The team from Mexico is currently sitting atop the Pool F standings with a 2-0 record and zero runs against so far in the tournament. San Nicolas, meanwhile, is just below in second place in Pool F with a 2-1 record and 10 runs against in the competition. The Pool F table is rounded out by Nassau (BAH) in third place at 0-2 and Calgary (CAN) in last place with an 0-3 record and 38 runs against.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Hermosillo vs. San Nicolas Today:

Game Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series Baseball: Hermosillo vs. San Nicolas on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Hermosillo began is 2022 Cal Ripken World Series action with back-to-back 10-0 victories. The first was on Friday against Calgary, followed by its second dominant win in a row on Saturday against Nassau.

San Nicolas, meanwhile, won 5-1 over Nassau on Friday, followed by a 9-0 loss to Guayama on Saturday and a huge 17-0 win over Calgary on Monday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

