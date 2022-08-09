How to Watch Missouri State Champ vs New England: Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

The Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series continues on Tuesday when the Missouri state champ takes on New England.

The bottom two teams in Pool B in the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series tournament face off on Tuesday when New England and Missouri State Champ meet. The New England team, which is from Fairhaven-Acushnet, Massachusetts, is 0-2 so far in the international competition with nine runs against. The Missouri state champs, meanwhile, are from Boonville, Missouri and are currently sitting at 0-3 with a whopping 23 runs against so far in the Cal Ripken World Series. New England started the tournament with a 3-0 loss to Ohio Valley on Saturday, while Missouri State Champ lost 4-3 to Southwest on Friday in its tournament debut.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Missouri State Champ vs. New England Today:

Game Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Missouri State Champ vs. New England on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

New England then faced Southwest on Sunday, losing 6-2 in its second game of the competition. Missouri lost 7-1 to Southeast on Sunday in the team's second game of the Cal Ripken World Series.

Both teams will be looking for their first win of the Cal Ripken World Series on Tuesday when they meet in Pool B action.

Regional restrictions may apply.