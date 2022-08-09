Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri State Champ vs New England: Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

The Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series continues on Tuesday when the Missouri state champ takes on New England.

The bottom two teams in Pool B in the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series tournament face off on Tuesday when New England and Missouri State Champ meet. The New England team, which is from Fairhaven-Acushnet, Massachusetts, is 0-2 so far in the international competition with nine runs against. The Missouri state champs, meanwhile, are from Boonville, Missouri and are currently sitting at 0-3 with a whopping 23 runs against so far in the Cal Ripken World Series. New England started the tournament with a 3-0 loss to Ohio Valley on Saturday, while Missouri State Champ lost 4-3 to Southwest on Friday in its tournament debut.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Missouri State Champ vs. New England Today:

Game Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Missouri State Champ vs. New England on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

New England then faced Southwest on Sunday, losing 6-2 in its second game of the competition. Missouri lost 7-1 to Southeast on Sunday in the team's second game of the Cal Ripken World Series.

Both teams will be looking for their first win of the Cal Ripken World Series on Tuesday when they meet in Pool B action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Missouri State Champ vs. New England

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Missouri State Champ vs New England: Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina53 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Claire Liu vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Naomi Osaka vs. Kaia Kanepi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Cristina Bucsa at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Shuai Zhang at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Benoit Paire vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Naomi Osaka at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Madison Brengle vs. Cori Gauff at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Claire Liu at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago