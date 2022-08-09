How to Watch Southwest vs. Ohio Valley: Stream Baseball Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Southwest vs. Ohio Valley: Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

Eagle Pass is currently on top of the Poll B standings with a 3-0 record.

The action in Pool B at the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series continues on Tuesday when Southwest takes on Ohio Valley. Southwest, from Eagle Pass, Texas, is currently sitting atop the Pool B standings with a 3-0 record. Ohio Valley, from Crown Point, Indiana, is sitting in third in Pool B with a 2-1 record. Southeast is sitting in second also at 2-1, while New England (0-2) and Missouri State Champ (0-3) are fourth and fifth in the group, respectively.

How to Watch Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Southwest vs. Ohio Valley Today:

Game Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball: Southwest vs. Ohio Valley on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Southwest began its Cal Ripken World Series activity with a 4-3 win over Missouri State Champ on Friday. Then, the team continued its Pool B play with a 7-6 win over Southeast on Saturday and a 6-2 finish over New England on Sunday.

The team from Crown Point Indiana meanwhile, who won the Cal Ripken World Series back in 2013, lost 4-0 in its tournament debut on Friday to Southeast, followed by a 3-0 win over New England on Saturday and a 12-2 finish over Missouri State Champ on Monday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

