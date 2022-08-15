How to Watch Johnstown, PA vs Chinese Taipei: Stream Pony League World Series

Johnstown, PA and Chinese Taipei play for a spot in the semifinals of the Pony League World Series on Monday evening. The two teams are both undefeated and with a win will be just one win away from the finals. The loser will be sent to an elimination game against either Hagerstown or Bay County. Getting a win on Monday will give the team a huge advantage which should make this a great game. You can catch the action live from Lew Hayes Pony Field in Washington, PA. First pitch is at 5:30 pm ET on ESPN U.

How to Watch Pony League World Series: Johnstown vs Chinese Taipei Today:

Game Date: Aug. 15, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live Stream Pony League World Series: Johnstown vs Chinese Taipei on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Johnstown had a bye for the first round and got on the field for the first time on Saturday. It was an eventful game as it outlasted Hagerstown 13-12. The bats were hot, but the pitching struggled. Monday the pitching is going to have to be better if it wants to take down Chinese Taipei.

Chinese Taipei had little trouble in its first game as it beat Guaynabo 6-1. The win on Friday is its only game thus far and it is hoping a two-day break won't slow it down.

Regional restrictions may apply.