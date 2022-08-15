How to Watch Monterrey vs Palmview: Stream Pony League World Series Live, TV Channel

The Pony League World Series cranks back up on Monday with Monterrey and Palmview playing the fourth and final game of the day. Monterrey and Palmview are both undefeated and will play for a berth in the semifinals on the line. The winner will be set up with needing to win just one more game to make the finals, while the loser will have to play in an elimination game on Tuesday in order to make it to the semifinals. The game isn't a must-win, but both teams will have a huge advantage with a victory and you can catch it live starting at 8 pm ET.

How to Watch Pony League World Series: Monterrey vs Palmview Today:

Game Date: Aug. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live Stream Pony League World Series: Monterrey vs Palmview on fuboTV

Monterrey will be getting on the field for the first time since Saturday when it knocked off San Jose 6-2. The team from Mexico had little trouble getting the win and will now look to knock off another US team on its way to the semifinals.

Palmview didn't get on the field until Sunday, but it made it count as it got a great pitching performance in beating Washington County 1-0. It didn't get much offense but it didn't need it to get the victory.

