How to Watch Troy, AL vs Midland, MI: Stream American Legion World Series Live, TV Channel

The American Legion World Series is down to four teams and Monday Troy, AL will take on Midland, MI in the first semifinal. The two teams both went 2-1 in pool play to qualify for the semifinals. It has been a tough road for both teams making it through the regionals and now pool play, but it has put them both just a win away from playing for a championship game on Tuesday. The winner will take on the winner of Idaho Falls, ID and Shrewsbury, MA in the finals, while the loser will go home just short of their ultimate goal.

How to Watch American Legion World Series: Troy, AL vs Midland, MI Today:

Game Date: Aug. 15, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream American Legion World Series: Troy, AL vs Midland, MI on fuboTV: Start Your Free Trial Now!

Troy got to the finals by winning two of three games in the Stars pool. It got off to a great start by beating Shrewsbury 13-1, but then slipped up against Camden losing 6-3. On Sunday it clinched a berth in the semifinals by slipping by League City 4-3.

Midland also went 2-1, but unlike Troy, it won its first two games. It beat Chesapeake 5-4 in its first game and then knocked off Omaha 3-1 in its next game. It dropped its last game to Idaho Falls 6-1, but still qualified for the semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.