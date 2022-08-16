Skip to main content

How to Watch Idaho Falls vs. Troy: Stream American Legion World Series Live, TV Channel

Idaho Falls takes on Troy in the finals of the American Legion World Series on Tuesday evening

The American Legion World Series is down to two teams and Tuesday Idaho Falls takes on Troy for the championship. The two teams got big wins in the semifinals on Monday and are now just one win away from the title. Idaho Falls took down Shrewsbury 5-4 on Monday to advance to the finals, while Troy beat Midland 5-3. It was two great games and Tuesday's championship game should be even better. The game comes live from Shelby, NC with the first pitch at 7 pm ET and you can catch it on ESPN U.

How to Watch American Legion World Series Championship: Idaho Falls vs. Troy Today:

Game Date: Aug. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream American Legion World Series Championship: Idaho Falls vs. Troy on fuboTV: Start Your Free Trial Now!

Idaho Falls nearly didn't even make the semifinals as it needed to beat undefeated Midland in its last pool play game to move on. It got the big 6-1 and then got another big win on Monday. It gave up two runs in the top of the first, but responded with four runs in the bottom of the second and never looked back in getting the win.

Troy also got down in the top of the first giving up three runs to Midland. It would tie the game in the bottom of the third and score two more in the bottom of the fifth to get the win. 

