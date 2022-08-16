How to Watch Johnstown vs. Chinese Taipei: Stream Pony League World Series Live, TV Channel

Johnstown takes on the Chinese Taipei for the second time in two days on Tuesday evening in the Pony League World Series

Johnstown is looking to earn a berth in the Pony League World Series championship game when it takes on Chinese Taipei on Tuesday evening. The two teams played on Monday with Johnstown coming away with the big 4-2 win. The victory moved Johnstown a win away from the title game, while Chinese Taipei had to play an elimination game earlier Tuesday. Chinese Taipei didn't have much trouble in that game as it beat Bay County 12-0 to set up a rematch. Tuesday evening it will look to avenge that loss and set up a winner-take-all game on Wednesday morning with a win.

How to Watch Pony League World Series: Johnstown vs Chinese Taipei Today:

Game Date: Aug. 16, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live Stream Pony League World Series: Johnstown vs Chinese Taipei on fuboTV:

Johnstown has played two games at the Pony League World Series. It won the first game in a shootout 13-12 over Hagerstown but then won a pitcher's duel against Chinese Taipei on Monday. Johnstown scored single runs in the first, third, fourth and fifth to take a 4-0 lead and held off a last-inning rally to get the win.

Chinese Taipei came up short in that game on Monday but got its bats going again when it played Bay County. Tuesday evening it will look to keep them going and stay alive in the tournament.

