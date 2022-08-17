How to Watch Southeast vs New England: Stream Little League World Series

The Southeast takes on New England in the first round of the little league world series on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the best sporting events begins on Wednesday when the little league world series gets underway live from Williamsport. An event that is unlike anything else puts the kids first and is a must-watch. In the second game of the day, the Southeast takes on New England at the Lamade Stadium.

How to Watch Little League World Series Baseball: Southeast vs New England Today:

Game Date: Aug. 17, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Little League World Series Baseball: Southeast vs New England on fuboTV

The two teams will hook up in the first round of the double-elimination tournament. The winner on Wednesday will face the mountain region on Friday in the second round while the loser will play in an elimination game against either the Southwest or Mid-Atlantic.

Southeast is represented by the team from Nolensville, Tennessee. Tennessee went 4-0 in the regional to make it to the little league world series. It rolled through the regional beating Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.

The New England Region is represented by Middleborough, Massachusetts. The team had to battle back from losing to Maine in the second game. It beat New Hampshire in an elimination game and then avenged its loss to Maine with a 10-1 win in the finals.

Catch it live starting at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

