How to Watch Asia-Pacific. vs Europe-Africa: Stream Little League World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

The second day of the little league world series gets underway on Thursday afternoon when Asia-Pacific takes on Europe-Africa. The two teams battle in the second round of the international bracket looking to stay on the winner's side of the bracket with a victory.

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

It has been a long trip for both teams to get to Williamsport and Thursday, they will look to get their time in the U.S .off right with a big win. The little league world series is a double-elimination tournament and the winner will be in good shape, while the loser on Thursday will be forced to pay in an elimination game on Saturday.

The Asia-Pacific team comes from Taipei City, Chinese Taipei, as it looks to continue a long storied tradition from Asia. It comes in as one of the favorites to come out of the international bracket.

Europe-Africa, though, is looking to pull off the big upset in the first game. The team from Bologna, Italy, will be a big underdog but has nothing to lose and will be trying to shock the tournament and get a win on Thursday.

