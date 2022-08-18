Skip to main content

How to Watch Asia-Pacific. vs Europe-Africa: Stream Little League World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

Asia-Pacific takes on Europe-Africa in the first round of the LLWS on Thursday.

The second day of the little league world series gets underway on Thursday afternoon when Asia-Pacific takes on Europe-Africa. The two teams battle in the second round of the international bracket looking to stay on the winner's side of the bracket with a victory. 

How to Watch Little League World Series Baseball: Asia-Pacific vs Europe-Africa Today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Little League World Series Baseball: Asia-Pacific vs Europe-Africa on fuboTV: Start with a free trial today!

It has been a long trip for both teams to get to Williamsport and Thursday, they will look to get their time in the U.S .off right with a big win. The little league world series is a double-elimination tournament and the winner will be in good shape, while the loser on Thursday will be forced to pay in an elimination game on Saturday.

The Asia-Pacific team comes from Taipei City, Chinese Taipei, as it looks to continue a long storied tradition from Asia. It comes in as one of the favorites to come out of the international bracket.

Europe-Africa, though, is looking to pull off the big upset in the first game. The team from Bologna, Italy, will be a big underdog but has nothing to lose and will be trying to shock the tournament and get a win on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Asia-Pacific vs. Europe-Africa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18886962
Baseball

How to Watch Asia-Pacific. vs Europe-Africa: Stream Little League World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18376656
Tennis

How to Watch Western & Southern Open: Round of 16: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18885205
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Cardinals: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watsonjust now
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alison Riske vs. Elena Rybakina at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Taylor Fritz at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Anett Kontaveit vs. Shuai Zhang at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emma Raducanu vs. Jessica Pegula at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Elise Mertens at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Petra Kvitova vs. Ons Jabeur at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago