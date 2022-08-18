Skip to main content

How to Watch Midwest vs Great Lakes: Stream Little League World Series Live, TV Channel

The Midwest takes on Great Lakes in a second-round game of the little league world series baseball on Thursday.

The second day of the little league world series continues on Thursday when the Midwest takes on Great Lakes in a U.S. bracket. The two teams will battle live from the Lamade Stadium starting at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. The midwest team comes from Davenport, Iowa, while the Great Lakes is represented by Hagerstown, Indiana. The two teams will take battle trying to stay in the winner's bracket, but also for some midwest bragging rights. The winner will also get three days off before it will have to play again, while the loser will have to play an elimination game on Saturday.

How to Watch Little League World Series Baseball: Midwest vs Great Lakes Today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Little League World Series Baseball: Midwest vs Great Lakes on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Iowa had a tough road to get to Williamsport as it needed to win an elimination game and then avenge a loss. It lost to Missouri 3-1 the first time it played but bounced back to beat North Dakota 3-2. It then won the regional by knocking off Missouri 4-3 in the championship.

Indiana had a bit of an easier path as it went undefeated, but it was tested in the finals against Kentucky. Indiana blew a 3-0 lead in the fifth and needed extra innings to get by the pesky team from Kentucky and make it to the little league world series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Midwest vs. Great Lakes

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18884546
Baseball

How to Watch Midwest vs Great Lakes: Little League World Series Live Online

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18883195
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Orioles: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Aug 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after he hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Aug 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) makes a running catch of a foul popup by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Aug 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) makes a running catch of a foul popup by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_18885236
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Rangers: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Schedule

By Nick Crain35 minutes ago
USATSI_18885146
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Brewers: Stream MLB Network Live Online, TV Schedule

By Alex Barth35 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Diego Schwartzman at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago