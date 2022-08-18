How to Watch Midwest vs Great Lakes: Little League World Series Live Online

The Midwest takes on Great Lakes in a second-round game of the little league world series baseball on Thursday.

The second day of the little league world series continues on Thursday when the Midwest takes on Great Lakes in a U.S. bracket. The two teams will battle live from the Lamade Stadium starting at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. The midwest team comes from Davenport, Iowa, while the Great Lakes is represented by Hagerstown, Indiana. The two teams will take battle trying to stay in the winner's bracket, but also for some midwest bragging rights. The winner will also get three days off before it will have to play again, while the loser will have to play an elimination game on Saturday.

How to Watch Little League World Series Baseball: Midwest vs Great Lakes Today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Iowa had a tough road to get to Williamsport as it needed to win an elimination game and then avenge a loss. It lost to Missouri 3-1 the first time it played but bounced back to beat North Dakota 3-2. It then won the regional by knocking off Missouri 4-3 in the championship.

Indiana had a bit of an easier path as it went undefeated, but it was tested in the finals against Kentucky. Indiana blew a 3-0 lead in the fifth and needed extra innings to get by the pesky team from Kentucky and make it to the little league world series.

