How to Watch Puerto Rico vs. Mexico: Stream Little League World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

Puerto Rico takes on Mexico Thursday afternoon in the second round of the Little League World Series.

The Little League World Series rolls on Thursday afternoon when Puerto Rico takes on Mexico in a second-round game. The two teams get on the field for the first time in the tournament looking to get a big first win. The winner of the game will get three days off before playing again, while the loser will have to play in an elimination game on Saturday. Both of these teams feel like they have a good chance of making it out of the international bracket but need to get a win on Thursday to make things easier in terms of advancing.

How to Watch Little League World Series Baseball: Puerto Rico vs Mexico Today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Little League World Series Baseball: Puerto Rico vs Mexico on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The team from Puerto Rico is from Guaynabo and comes to Williamsport after going 5-1 to win its regional. It was an impressive run that it hopes can continue in the little league world series.

The team from Mexico is represented by Matamoros, Tamaulipas. It went 5-1 in the regional and got a huge win against Tijuana Municipal 3-2 in the finals. The win punched its ticket to Williamsport where it will look to bring home a title to Mexico.

Baseball

By Adam Childs
