How to Watch Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic: Stream Little League World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

Pennsylvania takes on Texas on Thursday evening.

The second day of the little league world series wraps up on Thursday evening when the Southwest takes on the Mid-Atlantic. The two teams will be the last two to finally get on the field for their first game and Thursday they are looking to make the most of it. The winner will get three days off before playing in a third-round game while the loser will be sent to an elimination game on Saturday. The two teams will battle at the Lamade Stadium and you catch all the action live starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN in what will be an exciting evening of baseball.

How to Watch Little League World Series Baseball: Southwest vs Mid-Atlantic Today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Little League World Series Baseball: Southwest vs Mid-Atlantic on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The Southwest team comes from Pearland, Texas. It went a perfect 4-0 in the regional to qualify for the little league world series. Its bats were on fire in the regional and Thursday it hopes that continues in Williamsport.

The Mid-Atlantic is from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, and it didn't have an easy time making it out of the regional. It lost to Delaware in its second game and then had to win an elimination game against Washington DC. It did just that and then avenged its loss to Delaware to get the title.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Southwest vs Mid-Atlantic

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
