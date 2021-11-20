Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona Fall League Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The future of the league is already here, as the Mesa Solar Sox and Surprise Saguaros face off in the Arizona Fall League Championship.
    There is still baseball going after October, and this time it features the future of the league getting an opportunity to exhibit their talents. 

    The Arizona Fall League culminates this evening after a month-long exhibition between six teams all made up of prospects of five MLB teams. This championship will be played between the Mesa Solar Sox and Surprise Saguaros. The Sox are comprised of prospects from the Athletics, Blue Jays, Cubs, Marlins and Orioles while the Saguaros have players from the Nationals, Rangers, Reds, Royals and Yankees. 

    Mesa was the clear-cut best team in the AFL East Division with a 15-13 record, as Scottsdale and Salt River struggled for most of the month. In the West division, there was a bit of surprise, as the Saguaros supplanted the Peoria Javelinas even though they finished with the same 17-12 records. But Peoria had the best-run differential by far in the league at plus-32. 

    Maybe the biggest player to look out for in this game is the Cubs' Nelson Velázquez. He has already been added to the Cubs 40-man roster to avoid him being susceptible for the Rule-5 Draft. He was picked in the fifth round in 2017 out of Tennessee.

    The outfielder led Cubs' minor leaguers in 108 games between High-A and Double-A with 73 RBIs and was second in homers (20). He is well on his way to earning AFL MVP. In this league, he has been the biggest standout name with nine homers, 40 hits, 74 total bases, a .712 slugging percentage and a 1.191 OPS. All of those numbers lead the AFL. 

    The Saguaros will feature shortstop Jackson Cluff of the Nationals who didn't get much playing time this season with a broken thumb. Now that he is healthy, he's tearing up Arizona with a .342/.432/.456 slash line and eight stolen bases in 22 games. Here's to seeing the art of stealing come back. 

    Make sure you don't miss seeing the future now in the Arizona Fall League Championship.  

