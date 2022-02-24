Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska-Omaha vs. UCLA in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nebraska-Omaha and UCLA are both looking to bounce back from early season losses when they face off in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Mavericks will play eight games in California to begin their season, first in San Jose and now in Los Angeles to face the Bruins and then the USC Trojans. 

How to Watch: Nebraska-Omaha vs. UCLA in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Nebraska-Omaha picked up one win in a four-game series against San Jose State to begin the season. However, its one win was a 15-0 blowout. 

That game was especially productive for the Mavericks third baseman Mike Boeve, who was named this year's first Summit League Player of the Week.

The sophomore tormented San Jose State pitchers. Boeve batted .600 (9-for-15) with an on-base percentage of .727. In addition to his nine hits, he also walked six times and was hit by a pitch, eventually scoring 11 runs.

A trio of freshmen pitchers for UCLA combined to strike out 17 batters over eight innings against Pepperdine, but the team still took a 7-5 loss Tuesday. A six-run rally by Pepperdine in the ninth inning proved to be too much for the Bruins to overcome. 

UCLA (2-2) fought back in the bottom of the ninth, getting the first two runners of the inning on and cashing in both to make it a two-run game. It ultimately wasn't enough. 

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Nebraska-Omaha vs. UCLA

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
